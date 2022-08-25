Special Committee to meet today in Delhi to discuss Polavaram funds

After the Chief Minister visited Delhi, the central government is taking steps to solve the problems of Andhra Pradesh state. The special committee formed to resolve the issues will meet on Thursday (today) at 3 pm. The meeting will be chaired by Union Finance Secretary TV Somanathan. State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, YSRCP Parliamentary Party leader V. Vijayasai Reddy, AP Finance Secretary S.S. Rawat was accompanied by Principal Resident Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi Praveen Prakash, Additional Resident Commissioner Himanshu Kaushik and some other senior officials will participate.



The issues to be mentioned in the meeting to be held on Thursday and the full details regarding the funds to be received from the Center to the state have been prepared. To this end, the officers and leaders of the team met at Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi on Wednesday evening.



It is learned that a comprehensive report has been prepared about the projects to be approved by the Union Finance Department, the funds due to the state through various departments, and other dues. In this, approval of revised estimates of the Polavaram project is going to be the main agenda. During his recent visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to approve the project cost of Rs.55,548.87 crore as determined by the Technical Advisor Committee. Also, it has been revealed that the policy of refunding the money spent by the state government as components in the construction of the project should be stopped, which is causing a delay in the works.



He sought to take steps to take into consideration the total cost of the project and immediately reimburse the work being done. It is learned that the delegation of AP will request the Center to release Rs. 2,900 crores immediately. On the other hand, due to the state under resource gap Rs. 32,625.25 crores is likely to be requested from the Union Finance Department.



Apart from these, dues to be given to the state government by different departments, financial assistance for the construction of new medical colleges undertaken by the state government, and grant of funds for different projects are also likely to be mentioned.

