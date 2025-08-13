Special court likely for speedy trial, says panel chief

Tirupati: State SC Commission chairman K S Jawahar said that a special court may be established to ensure the speedy trial of those accused in the recent assault on , a Dalit youth injured in an attack allegedly carried out by YSRCP workers.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday after visiting Pavan at Ruia Hospital, Jawahar described the incident as ‘deeply unfortunate in this modern age.’ He said the victim had identified 16 of the nearly 25 people involved in the attack, and cases had been registered against all those named. Jawahar assured that the government would extend all benefits due under the SC/ST Atrocities Act and that strict legal action would be taken against the culprits, regardless of their status. “No one will be spared. As SC Commission Chairman, I will ensure justice for Dalits, beyond political considerations,” he affirmed.

He expressed dismay that such violence could occur in Tirupati, a revered pilgrimage centre where caste and religion had never stood as barriers for devotees of Lord Venkateswara. He said he had directed the district SP to act firmly against the attackers and reminded that under the Atrocities Act, even bystanders who fail to intervene are liable for punishment. Jawahar instructed medical officials to provide all necessary treatment to the victim. Local MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Yadava Corporation Chairman G Narasimha Yadav, Greenery and Beautification Corporation Chairperson M Sugunamma, former MLA Parasa Ratnam, TDP leader P Sridhar Varma, Dalit leaders, and others were present.