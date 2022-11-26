Special cover on NSTL released

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the three-day-long state-level exhibition 'APPEX 2022,' the Department of Posts, AP postal circle, released a special cover on Naval Science and Technological Laboratory and another first-of-its-kind special cover on APPEX-2022 through augmented reality technology here on Friday. After releasing the special covers during the valedictory function of the exhibition, Postmaster General, Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada regions, and chairperson of the jury APPEX-2022 DSVR Murthy lauded the coordination of the team for making the event a grand success.

He stated that the exhibition drew the attention of close to 5,000 students each day during the fair. He opined that the philately exhibition would encourage and motivate budding philatelists to contribute more to the domain. Attending as chief guest, Divisional Railway Manager, Waltair division, Anup Satpathy recalled his fond memories associated with letters and growing enthusiasm to learn more about Science of stamps.

"There is no easier way to learn about our history than through the stamps," he opined. Later, the DRM gave away medals, certificates to the winners and philatelists along with the Postmaster General. Director of NSTL Y Sreenivasa Rao participated in the special cover release on NSTL. He exhorted the students to make best use of the knowledge gained through the platform. Among others, Aditya Kumar Nayak, Director of Postal Services (Headquarters), M Jagdish Pai, Director of Postal Services, (Kurnool and Visakhapatnam Regions) were present.