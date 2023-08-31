Live
Special darshans will not be allowed on theses days…. Check here
Tirumala : TTD EO Dharma Reddy made a key announcement on special darshans in the background of Srivari Brahmotsavam. He said that special darshans are being cancelled for the nine days of Brahmotsavam. For the convenience of devotees, German sheds will be installed during Brahmotsavams and lockers will be arranged, he said.
Dharma Reddy said that all arrangements are being made for Brahmotsavam. He said that CM Jagan will present silk clothes to Swami on September 18. He explained that special security measures are being taken in view of the rush on the day of Garuda Seva.
He said that staff will be brought from Ruya Hospital to make medical treatment available to the devotees. RTC buses will ply on the Ghat road for 24 hours, he said. He said restrictions on pedestrians and ghat roads will continue in view of the movement of wild animals. According to the report given by the forest department, the rules will be relaxed on the walkway.