Special drive to weed out fake billers from GST

Guntur: The Government of India has initiated the second special All-India drive to weed out fake billers from the GST eco-system and to safeguard government revenue from 16 August to 15 October.



The ongoing drive is a continuous functionality of Central and State GST departments as the tax evasion is a major threat to the government exchequer.

On initiation of Central GST Commissionerate, Guntur, the Law Department, Government of Andhra Pradesh issued GO Rt No 635 dated 02.08.2024, included the Central GST Act, 2017, APGST Act, 2017 and the Integrated GST Act, 2017 in the purview of Humble Court of Economic Offences.

The officials informed that producing the arrested persons in Visakhapatnam from far places like Tirupati, Nellore and Vijayawada is causing hardship to the accused and officers as the same is time bound.

Further, in pursuance of the case, the GST officers from the State, the Central government and witnesses must attend to the court and or to brief the standing counsels as and when required by travelling a long distance.

The officials informed that the Central GST commissioner, Guntur Sadhu Narasimha Reddy, met Chief Secretary to the government Neerabh Kumar Prasad and requested to designate two additional existing courts, one in Vijayawada and another at Tirupati and the government responded positively for the request.