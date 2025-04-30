Special focus on grave and POCSO cases

Sri Sathya Sai District: Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Ratna emphasized the need for intensified focus on grave and POCSO cases and urged police officials to ensure higher recovery rates in property-related crimes to deliver justice to victims. During a crime review meeting held on Tuesday at the district police office conference hall via CCTNS, the SP interacted with DSPs, CIs, and SIs from across the district. She reviewed long-pending cases in various sub-divisions and sought detailed explanations on the backlog in each police station. Key directives issued during the meeting included: Intensifying patrols during day and night to prevent theft and other crimes.

Enhancing surveillance, particularly on social media platforms. Speeding up updates in the CCTNS system and ensuring proper case documentation. Increasing efforts to execute NBWs (Non-Bailable Warrants). Leveraging modern technology to apprehend offenders. Curbing anti-social activities like cricket betting, gambling, and matka. Conducting regular drunk-and-drive checks and implementing strict measures against road accidents.

Coordinating with magistrates to expedite case resolutions. Providing division-wise training on the “e-Sakshi” evidence app. Creating public awareness on cybercrimes and the harmful effects of narcotic substances. Taking concrete steps to prevent crimes against women. SP V Ratna also instructed officers to visit villages under the ‘Palle Nidra’ program to educate the public on cyber safety. Emphasis was laid on conducting thorough investigations and ensuring convictions through effective prosecution. At the end of the session, the SP honoured 44 police officers and personnel who demonstrated exceptional performance in handling various cases by awarding them appreciation certificates. The meeting was attended by DSPs Vijay Kumar, Sivanna Rayana Swamy, Narasingappa, Hemanth Kumar, SB CI Balasubrahmanyam Reddy, SB SI Pradeep Kumar, other CIs and SIs.