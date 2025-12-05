  1. Home
Jyothi Kalakshetram’s 7th Annual Day Dazzles Shilparamam

  • Created On:  5 Dec 2025 2:02 PM IST
Jyothi Kalakshetram celebrated its 7th Annual Day at Shilparamam Amphitheater, enchanting the audience with graceful Kuchipudi performances by students of all levels. Chief Guest, director Muppalaneni Shiva, and Guest of Honour, archaeologist Dr. Sivanagi Reddy, applauded the school’s dedication to classical arts.

The event featured captivating pieces including Ganapathi Atharvashirsha, Rajashri Sabdam, Brindavani Thillana, Mandooka Sabdam, and a stunning Dashavataram presentation. The finale, Tarangam by Tharishya Reddy, earned thunderous applause. Founder Smt. Jyothi Reddy praised students’ discipline and devotion, celebrating the preservation of cultural heritage.

