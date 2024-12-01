Special grievance to solve revenue issues

Vizianagaram : Minister for home affairs and in-charge minister for Vizianagaram district.

V Anitha informed that the district administration will conduct a special grievance programme to address the revenue-related issues faced by the public.

On Saturday, she reviewed the progress of various welfare and development programmes being implemented in the district.

She emphasised that excise officials must closely monitor illegal liquor shops in the villages and take strong action against them.

She also addressed concerns about potential drinking water shortages in the coming summer, urging water supply officials to prepare a proactive plan.

Additionally, she noted the importance of regularly cleaning drinking water tanks to prevent the spread of waterborne diseases. She called for proper execution of road repair works to benefit the public.

The Minister for MSME stated that industrialists who received land or plots in the Bobbili growth centre must start their operations; otherwise, the government will reclaim the plots. He also said that a sports school sanctioned for the district will soon be initiated to support local athletes. Collector BR Ambedkar, ZP Chairman Chinna Srinu, and others attended the programme.