Special plan to combat human trafficking formulated

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government, particularly the CID and Police Department, is making serious efforts to prevent the trafficking of children and women in the state.

N Sreedevi Rao, SP of the CID’s Women Protection Division, announced here on Wednesday that a special plan has been formulated under the leadership of Additional DGP Dr Ravi Shankar Ayyanar to combat human trafficking.

All necessary measures are being taken to prevent the trafficking of women and children.

On Wednesday at the CID headquarters, SP Sreedevi Rao unveiled wall posters jointly created by YAT SEC, HELP, and Vimukthi organisations to mark World Day against Human Trafficking.

Speaking at the event, SP Sreedevi Rao stated that a special action plan is already in motion across the state.

This plan involves establishing Anti-Human Trafficking Units (AHTUs) statewide, conducting large-scale awareness campaigns against human trafficking, strengthening the AHTUs to crack down on traffickers.

SP Sreedevi Rao, along with CID Women Protection Cell CI TX Ajay Kumar, Inspector Md Sahera, Sub-Inspector J Lakshmi, HELP organisation secretary Nimmaraju Rammohan, Project Manager V Bhaskar Rao and Vimukthi leader Meharunnisa were present.

