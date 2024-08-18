Special principal secretary suggests colour coding for govt land identification

Visakhapatnam : Special principal secretary of the state revenue department RP Sisodia informed that instructions have been given to the officials concerned on land mapping in Visakhapatnam and colour-coding has been suggested for easy identification of government lands and parks.

After receiving the land related complaints from the victims here on Saturday, he told the media that he conducted a field-level inspection of lands belonging to Daspalla, Hayagreeva, Sri Sarada Peetham and Ramanaidu Studios in Visakhapatnam. He mentioned that the focus is on existing lands removed from 22A.

In Visakhapatnam about 2,016 acres of land are eligible for freehold. Of which, 626 acres have been given freehold so far, he informed.

The Special Chief Secretary stated that there are legal issues in the case of the Hayagreeva project and an affidavit has to be filed on behalf of the revenue department. “Two of the seven waterways have been blocked in the Erra Matti Dibbalu (red sand dunes). We have been ordered to stop the work there with immediate effect,” said Sisodia.

He said that the previous government did not file an appeal at the right time in the Daspalla lands case and assured that efforts will be made for permanent settlement of land disputes through revenue conferences. He said that passbooks with government emblems will be issued after the conferences.

He said that the commissioner has already been instructed to disclose the Special Investigation Team report on Visakhapatnam lands.

Later, in the Collectorate, he received 79 grievances and representations from the public in the presence of District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad and Joint Collector K Mayur Ashok.

Meanwhile, CPI district secretary Pydiraju and Jana Sena Party leader Peethala Murthy Yadav met RP Sisodia to complain about the land disputes and encroachments that took place in large extent during the YSRCP regime.