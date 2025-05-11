Live
Special puja rituals on ‘Vaisakha Pournami’
- A host of rituals to be performed on ‘Vaisakha Pournami’
- Scores of devotees to take part in Satyanarayana Swamy vratham
- For the convenience of the devotees, vratham will be held in batches
Visakhapatnam: Special rituals to be performed at Sri Satyanarayana Swamy temple at Iskukakonda marking the occasion of ‘Vaisakha Pournami’ celebrated on May 12, said Executive Officer of the Devasthanam T Raja Gopala Reddy.
Briefing about the importance of the festival here on Saturday, the EO mentioned that scores of people believe that their wishes would be fulfilled if they circumambulate the temple’s sanctum sanctorum on the full moon day and perform ‘Satyanarayana Swamy vratham’ on the occasion.
As part of the festival, special puja rituals are scheduled to commence at the Devasthanam as early as 2:30 am on Monday. The puja rituals will be followed by ‘Satyanarayana Swamy vratham’, ‘Dwajastamba puja,’ among others.
To accommodate a large number of devotees, ‘Satyanarayana Swamy vratham’ will be performed in batches. “Those who like to participate in the ‘vratham’ can either buy Rs 1,116 or Rs 516 tickets which will be made available at the Devasthanam,” the EO informed.
Much to the convenience of the devotees who frequent the temple, a ghat road was laid recently adjacent to Dayaram Sweets, Poorna Market connecting the shrine. This will aid in avoiding taking the temple route via King George Hospital mortuary.