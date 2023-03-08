Special rituals mark 'Vasantotsavam'

Visakhapatnam: Special pujas and rituals performed at Simhachalam Pushkarini mandapam, as a part of 'Vasantotsavam', an annual festival celebrated by the Simhachalam Devasthanam, The idols of Lord Narasimha Swamy in the form of Govindaraja Swamy along with His consorts Sridevi and Bhoodevi were taken in a procession on a palanquin from uphill to downhill and back to the temple.

The entire procession was taken up by spraying colour powders.

Marking Goddess Pydithalli daughter's celestial marriage proposal, the festival is celebrated every year. Goddess Pydithalli is the sister of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. As a part of the rituals, Vedic pandits, trustees and villagers sprayed colors to commemorate the occasion.

Sthanacharyulu TP Raja Gopal, chief priest G Srinivasacharyulu, other archakas Ramana Murthy K Sitaramacharyulu hosted the festival with grandeur.

Trust board members Varanasi Dinesh Raj, Gantla Srinu Babu, special invitees Asha Kumari, EEs D Srinivasa Raju and Rambabu were present.