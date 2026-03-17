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Special surveillance for exams

  • Created On:  17 March 2026 10:06 AM IST
Special surveillance for exams
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Tirupati: The district police arranged tight security for Class 10 public examinations, which commenced on Monday.

District SP L Subba Rayudu stated that strict police arrangements are in place at all examination centers across the district to ensure peaceful conduct of the exams.

Following the SP's orders, police officials are staying alert to conduct exams without any issues. They have set up special surveillance and strict security measures to prevent unwanted incidents at exam centers. Police are also patrolling nearby areas to maintain peace and security.Students were allowed into the centers after they were thoroughly checked for mobiles, electronic devices or smartwatches.

The SP instructed officials to control crowds, keep unrelated people away from centers, and monitor shops including xerox, internet, or printing outlets nearby to stay closed during exams.

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Tirupati SSC exam securitydistrict police tight arrangementsSP Subba Rayudu monitoringexam centre surveillance measuresmalpractice prevention checks
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