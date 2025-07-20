Special teams to be formed to trace ganja cases

Parvathipuram: Visakha Range DIG Gopinath Jetty conducted a comprehensive review of the crime status and case investigations over the past six months in Parvathipuram Manyam district.

During the crime review meeting, District SP SV Madhav Reddy presented detailed information on the progress of various cases handled in the last six months. He outlined the coordinated efforts undertaken by all departments within the district police system.

The review covered pending grave and non-grave cases, murder cases, POCSO and rape cases, dacoity, robbery, property and vehicle thefts, missing persons, cheating cases, road accidents, enforcement work, pending NBWs, and recoveries in NDPS cases.

The DIG instructed officials to form special teams to arrest absconding accused involved in NDPS (ganja-related) cases. He emphasised the need to arrest these individuals through swift and effective action.

The DIG highlighted the need for awareness programs on cybercrimes and urged police to ensure that victims are assisted in recovering lost funds and that perpetrators are arrested. He called for intensified efforts to curb crimes related to cyber fraud, ganja, and offenses against women. Public and youth awareness about the role of the SHE Teams and ongoing crime prevention efforts should also be prioritised, he added.

Additionally, he instructed that crimes against women and children should not go unregistered, and that special attention be paid to such cases. To reduce road accidents, he suggested collaboration between the police and the engineering department, and called for timely, focused interventions. The DIG also urged the police to act justly with the public and ensure that people's issues are resolved effectively.

District collector Shyam Prasad, Second Additional District Judge S Damodara Rao, Parvathipuram ASP Akhita Soran and others were present.