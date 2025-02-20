  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Special ticket checking drives to ensure safe travel

Special ticket checking drives to ensure safe travel
x

Waltair Division staff carrying out checks as part of the special drive initiated for safe travel

Highlights

  • Over 9,300 cases of ticketless travel, irregular travel and unbooked luggage registered
  • Penalty of about Rs 46 lakh has been realised

Visakhapatnam : In a concerted effort to enhance safety, security and passenger amenities, special drives have been launched by Waltair Division.

As part of the drives that continue till this month end, the key areas of focus are on crowd management, enhanced safety measures, smooth train operations and improved passenger amenities.

Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Division Manoj Kumar Sahoo emphasised the objectives of these initiatives and advised to ensure comfortable travel of passengers and pilgrims, enhance safety measures across all stations and in trains and punctual running of trains. Special efforts are being made to manage overcrowding issues, safety and security of passengers.

To ensure effective crowd management and smooth train operation, joint teams comprising commercial ticket checking staff and Railway Protection Force were formed to conduct extensive checks at major stations. These checks focus on preventing unauthorised entry into reserved and designated coaches for Divyangjan passengers, women travellers etc. So far, more than 9,300 cases of ticketless travel, irregular travel and unbooked luggage were traced during the drive. It resulted in realising a penalty of about Rs 46 lakh.

Passengers are advised to adhere to safe travel practices, carry valid tickets, stay vigilant regarding their belongings, report any unattended luggage to railway authorities and cooperate with the railway staff for a better travel experience.

To maintain proper queues for convenient ticketing and to ease boarding/ alighting of trains, passengers are advised to use digital payments with QR-enabled facilities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick