Special trains announced through Vijayawada during Dussehra

The Railway officials announced special trains from Vijayawada during Dussehra festival. Secunderabad–Tirupati (02764) train departs Secunderabad at 8.05 PM on October 1 and reaches Tirupati at 9 AM the next day. On the return journey this train (02763) will leave Tirupati at 5 PM on the same 2nd and reach Secunderabad at 5.45 AM the next day.



The train halts at Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahabubnagar, Dornakal Khammam, Vijayawada, Tenali, Cheerala, Ongole, Guduru and Renigunta stations. Secunderabad-Yeswantapur (07233) train will leave Secunderabad at 9.45 pm on September 29, October 6, 13 and 20 of this month and reach Yeswantapur at 10.45 am the next day. On the return journey, this train (07234) will leave Yeswantapur at 3.50 pm on September 30, October 7, 14 and 21 of this month and reach Secunderabad at 4.15 pm the next day.

Senior DCM Anjaneyulu stated that special trains have been allocated via Narasapur-Secunderabad-Narasapur via Guntur division. Narasapur – Secunderabad (07466) train will leave Narasapur at 6 pm on 30th of this month and reach Secunderabad at 4.10 am next day.

Secunderabad – Narasapur (07467) train departs Secunderabad at 9.05 pm on 1st October and reaches Narasapur station at 8.35 am next day. This train travels via Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Aakiveedu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations.