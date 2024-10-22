Spectacular Drone Light Show to enthral people

Vijayawada: Drone Corporation of Andhra Pradesh in association with other state government departments made elaborate arrangements for the Drone Lights Show at the Punnami ghat on the banks of Krishna river on Tuesday evening. The aim of Drone Lights Show is to create awareness among the people on the importance of usage of drones in various sectors.

Delhi-based BotLab Dynamics is ready with150 drone experts and young professional to conduct the show in c. Drone experts have tested all 5,500 drones that will be used in the drone show on Tuesday. Over 100 colours will be displayed by the drones in the show. Interestingly, all 5,500 drones will be operated and controlled by one person. BotLab Dynamics has used its own software and hardware technology in manufacturing and operation of drones, said Anuj B, the co-founder of the BotLab Dynamics. He said the company so far conducted 150 drone shows across the country.

He said drone show will spread over by 300 metres width and 100 metres high in the sky at Punnami ghat from 6.30 pm to 8 pm.

Seating arrangements have been made for the VVIPs, including Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu. IIT students, drone experts, manufacturers and the officials of the state and Central governments will attend the show. BotLab Dynamics is using blaze drones which have length and width of 10x10 cm and all drones have uniform size. Each drone costs Rs 60,000 and the BoLab is trying to bring down the cost, said Anuj.

Residents of Bhavanipuram, Kummaripalem and nearby areas can view the drone show from their housetops. The organisers have made arrangements for the 5,000 viewers, who are expected to visit Punnami ghat.

Traffic will be regulated on Tuesday evening at Kummaripalem junction and Bhavanipuram in view of drones show. People in the radius of 7 km can watch the drones show, said Anuj. He further said some big screens were arranged in some parts of the city to watch the event live. Music programme and cultural programmes are also part of the Drone Light Show

Drones Corporation of AP MD Dinesh Kumar along with Vijayawada police commissioner and other officials inspected the arrangements on Monday.