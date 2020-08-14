Speed up Amaravati projects, orders CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday ordered completion of projects undertaken in the Amaravati region at the earliest. "There should be no delay in completing the unfinished job in Amaravati region. This is our Legislative Capital and the Government is interested in keeping the word given to the farmers of the region".



It may be recalled that the Amaravati issue has landed in the High Court with the latter seeking to know the fate of the funds allotted for the once-contemplated Capital. Jagan's Government is apprehensive of any adverse development in this regard. In his review of the developmental works which fall under the Amaravati Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (formerly CRDA), the Chief Minister directed the authority to complete all developmental works at a fast pace to the benefit of farmers and realtors of the area.

Underscoring the need to develop the proposed Legislative Capital of the State in all aspects, he said: "Whatever promises were made of development should be adhered to and bottlenecks if any must be cleared. The Authority should look at ways and means of raising funds for the completion of the projects". Asking officials and the ruling party men to dispel the doubts of people by undertaking the works, the Chief Minister said that a campaign was launched against Amaravati by selfish politicians with vested interests. "Amaravati is part of the State and moreover the Legislative Capital too," he said.

Later speaking to media, Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said all incomplete works would be completed soon and Amaravati would not lag behind in development. No one would be put to loss due to any reason, he said reiterating his Government's commitment to the region.

Assuring the farmers that the State Government had drawn a plan for the development of the region, Botsa said all farmers would be given developed plots and also a developed region as assured. The Government had drawn a plan of action sometime back and the Chief Minister had directed the same to be implemented at the earliest, he said. The Opposition leader was not interested in the development of the region but only looking at his personal interests, he said. Attempting to dispel the doubts over Amaravati, he said it was the duty of the Government to develop it. As for shifting the Executive Capital to Visakhapatnam, it would be done soon and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited for the foundation laying function.