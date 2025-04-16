Speed up Central Tribal University works: CM

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday promised to extend all kinds of cooperation from the State government for early completion of the Central Tribal University, the construction of which is going in at Kuntinavalasa of Mentada mandal in Vizianagaram district.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Prof TV Kattimani and Dean Prof M Sarat on Tuesday called on the Chief Minister at the State Secretariat here and briefed him on the ongoing works of the university along with the prevailing situation there. While the Centre has already allocated Rs 800 cr for the completion of the university works of which Rs 340 cr has already been released.

Of the campus spreading over 561 acres, the administrative building and academic blocks are under construction. The Chief Minister told the Vice-Chancellor to accelerate the process of the construction work for early completion of the buildings.

Naidu made it clear that the construction of all the buildings should be completed within a year and promised to extend all cooperation from the government for the early completion of these buildings.

The Chief Minister also assured them that the approach roads to the university campus, drinking water and power supply will be completed at a fast pace. Naidu ordered the officials, present at the meeting, to take up these works immediately. When the Vice-Chancellor wanted the approach roads to be taken up in a two km radius, the Chief Minister immediately gave his consent and asked the officials to start the works immediately.

When the Vice-Chancellor and others informed the Chief Minister that though the university needs a minimum of 100 teaching staff and presently only 18 are appointed, the Chief Minister said that he will write to the Prime Minister immediately on the need to increase the teaching staff. Also, Naidju said that he will write to the Prime Minister on behalf of the State government with a request to attend the university convocation to be held in May.

Though the tribal university is established in 2018 during the TDP regime, classes are being conducted in rented buildings.

The works did not move forward as the previous government has totally neglected the university but after the TDP-led NDA came to power it laid special focus on the early completion of the university works.

Now over 600 students are pursuing various courses in the university and the Chief Minister made it clear that the student strength will go up considerably if the construction of the buildings is completed and directed the officials to complete the works at a fast pace.

He asked the university officials to see to it that the quality of education improves and also enhance the skills to see that the students get proper placements. The Chief Minister is keen that the courses be upgraded to meet the current industry and societal needs.