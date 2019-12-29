Speed up Disha cases, SP Navadeep Singh tells cops

Eluru: West Godavari superintendent of police Navadeep Singh has asked the district police to register the cases and speed up the investigation. He conducted a review meeting with the district police officials on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the officials to speed up the process on Disha cases and file charge sheet. He reviewed the progress on the cases related to crime against women particularly the rape cases, atrocities on women and children. He said the crime rate decreased in West Godavari this year compared to previous year and congratulated the police for their services.

He asked the police to keep a vigil on the Ganja peddlers, agents involved in cheating of people promising job opportunities abroad, sand smuggling, illicit liquor etc.

He said the state government is trictly implementing laws related to liquor smuggling and asked the officials to strengthen the checking to prevent liquor smuggling. He said human trafficking is also an important subject for the police department.