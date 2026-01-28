Speed up family survey, says commissioner

Tirupati: Municipal Commissioner N Mourya has directed officials to speed up the government's family comprehensive information survey in the city. She visited the ongoing survey in the 4th ward of Postal Colony here on Tuesday.

She checked how family details are being recorded and gave advice and instructions.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commissioner said the survey must be completed on time. It aims to fully understand the economic, social, educational, and other conditions of every family. She instructed officials and staff to coordinate, visit every house, collect all details completely, and upload them. She warned against any negligence or shortcuts.

The Commissioner also inspected attendance records in Swarna ward. She advised duty officers to be available to the public and solve their problems. She ordered sanitation staff to regularly clear garbage from drains to prevent blockages and improve cleanliness work.

Commissioner urged people in Swarna ward to provide information and cooperate with survey teams.

Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, RIs Mohan, Rafi, Admin Secretaries Rudrapani, Suresh were present.