Speed up investigation into serious crimes: SP Anburajan

Kadapa (YSR District): While expressing deep concern over the inordinate delay that is taking place into investigation on serious crimes, district SP KKN Anburajan has directed the officials to ensure filing the charge-sheet at once in the interest of victims.

Addressing the district-level crime review meeting with DSPs, CIs and SIs here on Thursday, the SP has pointed out that there were allegations from the victims over the delay taking place in completing the investigation into serious crimes related to robberies, crime against women, dacoities and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) and suspicious deaths, the SP warned of initiating departmental action against officers if they fail to complete the charge-sheets in appropriate time.

He said that there should be cooperation between forest and police departments in the interest of preventing illegal transportation of reds anders. He directed the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and police to jointly intensify the raids on country made liquor dens and invoke PD Act against the culprits involved in such crimes. He also directed them to prevent cricket betting, gambling, Matka etc antisocial activities.

Additional SP Tushar Dudi (Admin), Proddaturu ASP Prerna Kumar and SEB ASP Neelam Pujitha were present.