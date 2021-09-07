Speed up works of new highway projects, Andhra Pradesh urges Centre

New Delhi: Minister for Roads and Buildings, M Sankaranarayana, met the Secretary of Road Transport and Highways, Giridhar Aramane, at the Transport Bhavan, here on Tuesday and urged him to speed up the new highway projects of the State.

The AP Minister was accompanied by YSRCP MPs Mithun Reddy, Lavu Krishnadevarayalu, M Srinivasa Reddy and the Principal Secretary of R & B Department, M T Krishna Babu.

The Minister referred to the proposed road connectivity works for Vishakhapatnam Port and the Beach Road, Vijayawada Eastern Bypass works, Vijayawada Benz Circle road infrastructure works, four laning of Bugga-Giddalur work, Hindupur-Muddanur, Pavagada-Bukkapatnam and Rajampet-Kadiri road works and sought proper fund allocation.

He also brought up Pyapili-Banaganipalle road, Gooty to Karnataka border road, Demasipalli to Dharmavaram via National Highways, Madakasira to Bukkapatnam road alongside the roads for connectivity from other points planned.

He also referred to the Benguluru-Vijayawada Greenfield Expressway proposal to seek early clearances for the same. This project is in a nascent stage with even the project reports not being ready. The Minister sought speeding up of the same.