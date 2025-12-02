Spell Bee competition conducted

Vijayawada: The Euphonious Voices Club, in association with the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology-Autonomous (ALIET) organised the first-ever Spell Bee Competition for the first year B Tech students on the campus.

The competition was designed to enhance vocabulary, spelling proficiency, pronunciation and linguistic competence among the students. IELTS vocabulary was chosen for the event to familiarise the participants with internationally recognised word usage and standards.

Dr Dyva Krupa Nemmadi was the moderator and Dr Mariya Priyadarshini was the Judge for the event. The competition proved to be inspiring and intellectually stimulating, encouraging students to strengthen their word power and communication skills. The winners of the competition are 1st Prize: K Beaulah Rani (I CSE-3), 2nd Prize: A Victoria (I CSE-2), 3rd Prize: T Avinah Reddy (I CSE-3).

Director Fr Dr B Joji Reddy, Principal Dr O Mahesh, and Director of Examinations Fr Dr S Immanuel, congratulated the winners and appreciated the active participation of the students.

They also presented the winners with certificates and prizes.

Dr Sr Candy D’Cunha, IQAC coordinator, motivated the students to take part in all the events of the club. The management lauded the efforts of Dr Dyva Krupa Nemmadi and Dr Mariya Priyadarshini, coordinators of the Euphonious Voices Club, and for their initiative, planning and conduct of the event.