Beware of overhead electricity wires while flying kites, cautions TGSPDCL

On the occasion of the Sankranti festival, due to consecutive holidays, children and adults alike enthusiastically fly kites as part of the celebrations. However, Musharraf Faruqui, Chairman & Managing Director of the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGSPDCL), has appealed to the public to give utmost priority to safety before flying kites. During a teleconference held on Tuesday with Superintending Engineers and Chief Engineers, he directed that adequate measures be taken to ensure the availability of field-level staff during the festival days. The CMD further stated that 6 to 18 feet extendable pruning saws have been deployed in areas prone to a high incidence of torn kites and manja. These machines are equipped with specially insulated cutting tools, enabling the safe removal of kite remnants from power lines without interrupting the electricity supply.

On this occasion, the organization has requested the public to follow the below safety precautions to celebrate the festival safely and joyfully: Fly kites only in open areas and playgrounds that are far away from electricity lines and transformers. Flying kites near electricity lines, transformers, and substations is highly dangerous. If kites or strings get entangled in power lines, there is a risk of power interruptions and serious accidents.

Use only cotton, nylon, or linen kite strings. Do not use metallic strings, as they conduct electricity and can cause electric shock. Fly kites only in dry weather conditions. The risk of electrical accidents is higher during wet conditions. If a kite or string gets stuck on power lines or other electrical equipment, leave it there. Do not attempt to pull it out, as wires may come into contact with each other, leading to dangerous situations.

Do not fly kites from balconies or walls, as this can lead to serious accidents.