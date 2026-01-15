Vijayawada on development track under coalition rule: MP Chinni

Vijayawada: MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni on Wednesday said that the city’s development was completely neglected during the previous government’s tenure and that after the coalition government came to power, Vijayawada is now witnessing all-round development. He said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is taking special interest in the city’s growth and is implementing several initiatives to strengthen urban infrastructure.

Sankranti celebrations were held with great enthusiasm under the leadership of MP Kesineni Sivanath at the Vijayawada Parliament Office, NTR Bhavan, located at Gurunanak Colony in the city. The Bhogi celebrations were attended by NTR district TDP president and Krishna Zilla Parishad former Chairperson Gadde Anuradha, women leaders, and party cadre.

The MP office wore a festive look as Sankranti fervour prevailed, and Sivanath extended festival greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh. The MP lit the traditional Bhogi bonfire along with his wife, Kesineni Janaki Lakshmi, son Venkat, daughter Snigdha, NDA coalition leaders, and party workers, and participated in the celebrations. Before the Bhogi rituals, Sivanath and Anuradha paid floral tributes to the statue of TDP founder and former Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.