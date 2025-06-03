Spl action plan to educate rural women on laws: Women’s panel chief

Vijayawada: The Women’s Commission is working effectively with the goal of increasing respect for women. Due to the previous government’s inaction, the Women’s Commission became inactive in addressing attacks, harassment and injustices against women, leading to a loss of public trust in the commission, said Rayapati Sailaja, chairperson of State Women’s Commission.

She said in a statement here on Monday that since assuming charge as the chairperson of the Women’s Commission, she had prepared plans to raise awareness and prevent atrocities against women and girls. When heinous acts occurred, the commission immediately spoke with the victims and stood by them, ensuring that perpetrators are punished.

The commission is also reviewing with officials to prevent rapes and atrocities against women in the State.

The Commission is working to instill confidence in women, assuring them that the Women’s Commission will not stand by if even one woman faces injustice.

The Women’s Commission plays a crucial role in confronting injustices against women in society. Unlike in the past, this time the Women’s Commission is free from political pressure, maintaining political neutrality and operating with a focus on justice. “Our aim is to provide immediate assistance to victimised women, regardless of their affiliation with ruling or opposition parties,” she said.

The Women’s Commission will always be at the forefront of implementing women’s legal rights and protections.

From receiving complaints from victims to ensuring investigative authorities take action, the commission operates with unwavering oversight.

The commission will raise awareness about legal protections under IPC sections, POCSO, domestic violence and POSH Acts among young women and working women in rural areas.

“Additionally, we are planning to conduct awareness sessions on laws and justice for girls in schools and colleges,” she said.

The commission will introduce a new and effective Women’s Commission to the public, unlike anything seen before. The commission will reassure women and stand by victims. It is essential for the Women’s Commission, which works for women’s rights, protection and welfare, to remain impartial and independent, free from political pressure, Sailaja said.