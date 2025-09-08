Spl CS warns farmers on excessive use urea

Vijayawada: B Rajasekhar, Special Chief Secretary of Agriculture department, reassured farmers in Krishna district that there would be no shortage of urea. He urged them to remain calm and not to worry about the supply.

On Sunday afternoon, the Special Chief Secretary, accompanied by District Collector DK Balaji and Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma, visited Pamarru and Gudur mandals to interact with farmers.

During the meeting, farmers, including Vallurapalli Ganesh and Kaki Nagendra Rao, expressed concerns about the insufficient supply of urea. They explained that due to the hot weather and an increase in weeds, they are using more urea - up to three bags per acre - while the scientific recommendation is only two.

Rajasekhar advised against excessive urea use, stating that it not only harms the crop, but also damages soil fertility. He informed them that the State has supplied one lakh metric tonnes urea more urea this year compared to the last. He added that the government is distributing urea through Primary Agricultural Societies at the village level to ensure farmers have easy access.

When asked about current needs, the local agriculture officer, Siva Nagamani, stated that while 1,775 metric tonnes of urea is available, an additional 400 metric tonnes are required as the paddy crop is in its final stage, and a third dose is needed.

Rajasekhar reiterated a warning from the Chief Minister that excessive use of urea, especially mixed with weedicides, can increase the risk of cancer.

Later, in Akulmannadu village in the Gudur mandal, farmers like Ankam Somaraju and Shankaru explained that a shift to the broadcasting method of cultivation, combined with a lack of rainfall and a higher incidence of weeds, has increased their urea requirement to four bags per acre.

They also noted that having to re-sow crops due to lack of rain had increased their usage.

The Special Chief Secretary assured the farmers that the required two more loads of urea would be supplied. He urged them not to rush to get the third dose of urea, promising that everyone would receive their share. The farmers expressed satisfaction and trust in the officials after the assurances.

Rajasekhar also verified with Society Secretary Penneru Ramakrishna that the e-KYC process was being diligently followed and that the details of all farmers receiving urea were being updated in the IFMS system without any delays.

District Agriculture Officer N Padmavathi, MARKFED District Manager Murali Kishore, Vuyyuru RDO BS Hela Sharon, and other officials accompanied the special chief secretary.