Spl drive to clear vacant plots today

Kurnool: To enhance cleanliness and greenery in the city, the Municipal Corporation has launched a special drive on Sunday to clear overgrown weeds and vegetation from vacant plots.

Municipal Commissioner P Vishwanath announced this initiative following a review meeting with sanitation officials on Saturday. The operation, starting at 9 am and flagged off by public representatives, will deploy 27 JCB machines simultaneously across the city, with additional machinery for extended divisions having more vacant plots. Despite prior notices to plot owners, many failed to comply, prompting direct municipal intervention.

Overgrown plots pose health risks, breeding mosquitoes, snakes, scorpions, and stray animals. Non-compliant owners will face prescribed penalties, with building permissions, VLT services, and property tax processes withheld until payment. Citizens can report concerns to local sanitation secretaries or inspectors.