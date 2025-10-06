Spl flight between Vijayawada, Ahmedabad soon

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath alias Chinni announced that a special flight service between Vijayawada and Ahmedabad will be launched soon. This initiative aims to enhance air connectivity between Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat.

He mentioned that many businesspeople who have settled in Vijayawada and various parts of the state originally migrated from Gujarat. The new flight service between Gannavaram and Ahmedabad is expected to benefit these business individuals.

The MP made this announcement while participating as the chief guest at the weekly Anna Danam (food service) organised by Sri Sambhavnath Jain Shwetambar Murti Pujak Sangh at Jain Temple Street on Tamminavari Street in One Town here on Sunday. The service, which has been conducted every Sunday for the past 25 years, continues to serve food to devotees and the needy without interruption.

Members of the Sangh warmly welcomed MP Sivanath. He personally served food to devotees, marking the formal inauguration of the day’s Anna Danam. Later, he visited Sri Sambhavnath Jain Mandir, offered special prayers, and was felicitated by the Sangh and the Vigraha Aradhakula Sangham for his active involvement in social and cultural programmes.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Sivanath lauded the Jain community for its significant contribution to the growth and development of Vijayawada. “The Jain community has played an extraordinary role in the city’s progress—especially in trade, commerce, and social service. Completing 25 years of this Mega Anna Danam is remarkable and a matter of pride for the entire city,” he said. Sangh President Praveen Kumar, Vice-Presidents Jayantilal and Ashok Kumar, Secretary Pannalal, Treasurer Dungar Man, TDP leader Solanki Raju, and several community members participated, making the event a grand success.