Spl measures taken to ease Kurnool city traffic: Civic chief

Kurnool: In a bid to address traffic congestion within city limits, Municipal Commissioner S Ravindra Babu has announced a series of targeted initiatives. On Wednesday, he inspected construction work of the bypass road at SAP Camp area.

Commissioner Ravindra Babu stated that, following the directions of Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing TG Bharath, a new bypass road is being developed at SAP Camp to help ease heavy traffic flow at the busy Bellary Crossroads. The 130-meter bypass is being connected to the internal roads of SAP Camp, enabling vehicles arriving from Hyderabad to divert near the International Function Hall and reach the RTC Bus Stand directly.

The Commissioner added that the project, undertaken at a cost of Rs 85 lakh, is progressing rapidly. The WBM (Water Bound Macadam) road has already been completed, and the central gate has been removed to facilitate smoother traffic flow. He informed that vehicular movement on the route has commenced from Wednesday, and full completion of the bypass is expected soon.

Earlier in the day, the Commissioner also visited various areas including Budhavarapeta, C Camp Rythu Bazaar, and Ashok Nagar. At Budhavarapeta grounds in Ward No 15, he inspected beautification works worth Rs 40 lakh. He confirmed that landscaping, walking tracks, and installation of outdoor gym equipment have been completed.

Additionally, the Commissioner directed officials to set up a protective barricade near Maremmagudi main sewage canal to prevent public littering. At Rythu Bazaar, he instructed construction of a ramp and roofing sheds. He also ordered removal of waste from Handri river near Anand Theatre and called for greenery development along the riverbanks.

City Planner Pradeep Kumar, in-charge SE Sesha Sai, DEEs Manohar Reddy and Srinivas Reddy, Horticulture AD Vijayalakshmi, Building Inspector Anjad Basha, Sanitation Inspectors Anil and Ramesh, and TAEs Mahesh and Ram Mohan and others were present.