SPMVV hosts ‘Ideathon–2025’ to foster innovations

Tirupati: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) hosted ‘Ideathon–2025’, an inter-institutional idea pitching competition focused on ‘Innovations for a Sustainable Environment.’ The event was organised under ‘PM-USHA, Activity-24’ in collaboration with TOCIC (DSIR-PRISM), New Delhi.

The ideathon was convened by Prof P Josthna, TOCIC-PRISM Coordinator, and Prof. D. Sujatha, Co-Coordinator. Prof H N Chanakya, Chief Research Scientist at the Centre for Sustainable Technologies, IISc Bengaluru, inaugurated the event and delivered a keynote address highlighting the need for science-based sustainable solutions.

A total of 90 participants from 51 teams across disciplines presented ideas in three thematic streams—Life Sciences, Multidisciplinary, and Engineering. A panel of experts including Dr Mamilla Ravishankar, Dr Ambrish Saxena, P Shivaji, Prof J Katyayani, Prof M Vidyavathi, and Dr J Surya Kumar judged the entries on innovation, feasibility, and impact. Winners in each category received cash prizes, with Rs.10,000 for first place, Rs.6,000 for second, and Rs.3,000 for third. A special jury prize of Rs.1,000 was also awarded during the valedictory ceremony, presided over by Registrar Prof N Rajani.