SPMVV signs LoI with UN-APCICT/ESCAP

TIRUPATI: Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) and UN-APCICT/ESCAP signed a ‘Letter of Intent’ and organised a virtual meeting on Monday. This Letter of Intent (LoI) will develop a partnership for promoting digital skills among women entrepreneurs and other community beneficiaries in India. Speaking on the occasion Dr Kiyoung Ko, Director, UN-APCICT/ESCAP stated that SPMVV is an important partner for promotion of WIFI activities in India.



He also appreciated the contribution of SPMVV in the expansion of the WIFI programme in Malaysia. Vice Chancellor Prof D Bhratahi said that the university is committed to implementation of WIFI 2.0 in India. She also narrated that the university will collaborate with APCICT on capacity building programmes for youth and women.

Women ICT Frontier Initiative is a flagship programme launched by UN-APCICT

in 2016 to promote women’s entrepreneurship in Asia and the Pacific through enhancing capabilities of women entrepreneurs in ICT and entrepreneurship so that they and their enterprises can become more productive and hopefully grow and be sustainable so that they can actively contribute to community development as well as to the local and national economy.

APCICT has partnered with SPMVV to promote WIFI activities in India since 2018. Prof P Vijaya Lakshmi, Dean, Centre for International Relations (CIR) expressed happiness on this momentous event. Registrar Prof N Rajani thanked APCICT for collaborating with SPMVV. Former Vice Chancellor Prof V Durga Bhavani and WIFI core member, Nuankae Wongthawatchai, Programme Officer, APCICT and Prof R Usha, Associate Dean, CIR participated in the programme.