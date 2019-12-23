Trending :
Sports boosts energy levels among cops: Minister Sucharita

Minister for Home and Disaster Management Mekatoti Sucharita said that sports will help in boosting the health and energy levels among the policemen.

Visakhapatnam: Minister for Home and Disaster Management Mekatoti Sucharita said that sports will help in boosting the health and energy levels among the policemen.

Participating as chief guest in the 20th All India Police Lawn Tennis Championship held in the city on the concluding day, the Home Minister said that sports help in nurturing sportsmanship and interpersonal skills among the policemen. Further, the Minister said the government would extend all support to the sportsmen in the department to realise their goals.

Later, she gave away prizes to the winners of the four-day tournament, which saw participation from 18 states across the country. DGP D Goutham Sawang, Commissioner of Police R K Meena and MP M V V Satyanarayana among others were present at the prize distribution ceremony.

