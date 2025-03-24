  • Menu
Sports equipment distributed to students

Dr Shankar Sharma urged students to excel in sports along with their studies. To encourage students in sports, he presented sports equipment, caps and fruits to them here on Sunday.

Dr Sharma said the benefits of participating in sports include health and patriotism. Besides, playing sports will prevent obesity, which is dangerous, he added. Dr Sharma said that children will have more time if they wake up early in the morning.

