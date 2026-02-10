Sports helps to overcome mental and physical stress: TTD Add’l EO

Tirupati: To discharge duties and responsibilities with more effectiveness and enthusiasm to the multitude of devotees visiting Tirumala and Tirupati temples besides keeping oneself physically and mentally strong, the work force of TTD should make it a habit of playing Sports and Games, asserted the TTD Additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary.

The annual sports competitions for TTD employees commenced in a big way on Monday at the Parade Grounds the TTD Administrative Building in Tirupati. Speaking on the occasion, the Additional EO who graced the event as Chief Guest said that TTD employees, who provide exceptional services daily to lakhs of devotees should make sports a part of their daily lives. He said that if sports become a part of life, it will lead to physical health, cheerfulness, punctuality, a planned approach, positive thinking, good behavior, discipline, operational efficiency, leadership qualities, crisis management ability, and a spirit of inclusiveness.

Expressing his happiness that employee sports competitions have been conducted every year for the last several decades in TTD for the sake of the employees, he suggested that every employee should participate in sports daily.

Earlier the Sports March with different departments of TTD was led by AVSO Sri Srinivasa Rao.

The Additional EO administered the sports pledge with all the employees and unfurled the sports flag marking the beginning of the fortnight competitions. Later, he flew balloons and peace sparrow on the occasion and formally commenced the competition with a Volleyball match.

Meanwhile the 2026 TTD Sports and Games Competitions will be held separately for men and women, as well as in special categories for specially-abled individuals, senior officers, and retired employees.

The sports included in these competitions are Tug of War, Chess, Volleyball, Carroms, Ball Badminton, Football, Table Tennis, Cricket, Shuttle, and Tennis, among others.

The event was attended by Welfare Officer Ananda Raju, Deputy EOs V.R. Shanti, Selvam, Rajendra Kumar, CPRO Dr. T. Ravi, Garden Deputy Director Srinivasulu, EEs Prasad, Mallikarjuna Prasad, DE Chandrasekhar and other senior officials, and a large number of employees.