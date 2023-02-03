Sports improve quality of life: TTD EO

Tirupati: Sports will not only strengthen the physical and mental fitness of the body but also improves the 'spirit of service' which is very much essential for the TTD employees, stated TTD Executive Officer A V Dharma Reddy while kick starting the three-week long TTD Employees' Annual Sports Meet 2023 at the Parade Grounds behind TTD Administrative Building here on Thursday. Marking the occasion, the EO unfurled the National and Sports flag.

Addressing the employees, the EO said that TTD was one of the most important organisations in the entire world that functions 24X7 throughout the year. "If the employees participate in the sports meet, it will refresh their physical and mental abilities, with which they can execute duties with more enthusiasm and offer better services to the multitude of visiting pilgrims," he asserted.

Earlier, the EO also released the sparrows and took the salute from the participants of parade march. JEOs Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, SVBC Chief Executive Officer Shanmukh Kumar and Vigilance Security Officer Manohar were present.