Sports promote physical, mental wellbeing

Rajamahendravaram: PDF MLC Illa Venkateswara Rao highlighted the importance of sports in enhancing physical health and mental vitality. To commemorate the UTF Golden Jubilee, a sports competition for teachers was held on Sunday at the Arts College grounds in Rajahmundry.

The event was inaugurated by MLC Venkateshwara Rao and District Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao.

Competitions were organised under the leadership of UTF leaders P Jayakar and A Sharif, and the event saw enthusiastic participation of nearly 250 teachers. Various events were held, including slow running, running, shot put, ball throw, volleyball, chess, cricket, badminton, and rope pulling. Winners of this competition will represent their district inthe state-level competitions next month.

District Education Officer and UTF State Secretary N Aruna Kumari also spoke.

The event was coordinated by PDs P Prasad, Nagaraju, and Veerababu, with participation from UTF District Treasurer EVSR Prasad, Women’s Associate Vijay Gowri, District Secretary I Srimani, N Ravibabu, CH Dayanidhi, and others.