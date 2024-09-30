  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Sports promote physical, mental wellbeing

Sports promote physical, mental wellbeing
x
Highlights

PDF MLC Illa Venkateswara Rao highlighted the importance of sports in enhancing physical health and mental vitality. To commemorate the UTF Golden Jubilee, a sports competition for teachers was held on Sunday at the Arts College grounds in Rajahmundry.

Rajamahendravaram: PDF MLC Illa Venkateswara Rao highlighted the importance of sports in enhancing physical health and mental vitality. To commemorate the UTF Golden Jubilee, a sports competition for teachers was held on Sunday at the Arts College grounds in Rajahmundry.

The event was inaugurated by MLC Venkateshwara Rao and District Education Officer K Vasudeva Rao.

Competitions were organised under the leadership of UTF leaders P Jayakar and A Sharif, and the event saw enthusiastic participation of nearly 250 teachers. Various events were held, including slow running, running, shot put, ball throw, volleyball, chess, cricket, badminton, and rope pulling. Winners of this competition will represent their district inthe state-level competitions next month.

District Education Officer and UTF State Secretary N Aruna Kumari also spoke.

The event was coordinated by PDs P Prasad, Nagaraju, and Veerababu, with participation from UTF District Treasurer EVSR Prasad, Women’s Associate Vijay Gowri, District Secretary I Srimani, N Ravibabu, CH Dayanidhi, and others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick