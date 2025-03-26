Sportspersons earn respect in society: SAAP chairman

Vijayawada: Chairman of Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh A Ravi Naidu took part as the chief guest at the 50th annual sports celebrations jointly organised by Physical Education and Sports Science departments of PB Siddhartha Arts and Science College here on Tuesday.

Addressing the student, Ravi Naidu said that sportspersons earn a lot of respect across the world. He said it is heartening to note that the College has been allocating 25 free seats in the sports quota. He urged the other colleges to take a cue from the Siddhartha College. He suggested to the students to develop sportsman spirit.

Referring to the AP sports policy announced by the state government, Ravi Naidu said that it was the best policy in the country. The state government had also announced increase in sports incentives, and also increase in the sports quota from two percent to three percent, he recalled.

The sportspersons who secured medals in the national competitions would be given jobs in the uniform departments.

Special invitee International badminton star Tarimi Surya Charishma addressing the students said that the sportspersons need put in lot of efforts to shine at national level. She thanked the college management for giving her this opportunity. Ravi Naidu along with Surya Charishma distributed prizes to the winners in the sports competitions.

College committee chairman Malineni Rajayya, College principal Meka Ramesh, Siddhartha junior college principal Ch Venkateswarlu, Physical Education HoD TV Balakrishna Reddy and others participated.