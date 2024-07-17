Spread information about ONGC’s safety culture: MP

Rajamahendravaram: Amalapuram MP G M Harish Balayogi assured full support to operations of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Rajahmundry Asset towards the development of the state.

He appreciated the efforts of the ONGC Rajahmundry Asset in the development of the Konaseema region and highlighted the crucial role of ONGC in the nation’s energy sustainability in the coming years.

Harish Balayogi visited ONGC’s Rajahmundry asset for the first time as an MP on Tuesday. He was warmly welcomed by ED Asset Manager Santanu Das and others. The MP first paid floral tribute to the statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr BR Ambedkar. A sapling was planted at ONGC Rajahmundry Asset premises.

ED Asset Manager Santanu Das asserted that ONGC is committed to the development of the region as a responsible corporation.

Rajahmundry Asset operations were explained by PPT. Details like CSR activities, revenue paid through royalty and state taxes, and plans for ONGC’s future activities in the region were outlined.

In this interactive session, heads and senior officers of the Rajahmundry Asset shared their insights to exploit the tight HP HT reserves of the region and further contribute to inclusive development. Asset Manager sought Balayogi’s support in resolving local issues.

Regarding the issues of land acquisition, pipeline laying etc, Balayogi asked the management to engage extensively with the locals to bridge the information gap.

He emphasised the need to disseminate information among locals about ONGC’s safety culture.