Spread spirit of equality in society: Jeeyar Swamy

Orvakal (Kurnool): Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy said that all human beings on the earth are equal in the face of God. He may be a scholar or an illiterate or born in a high family or in a common family, but all are equal before the God.

The spirit of equality in the society was established by the great personality Sri Ramanujacharya, said Jeeyar Swamy. Participating in the Bhoomi Puja programme organised for the construction of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple at Tippai Palli village in Orvakal mandal on Thursday, Jeeyar Swamy has expressed his happiness over construction of Lord Venkateshwara Swamy temple in the village by Ram Mohan Reddy.

He called upon the people to devote themselves to god. People should have respect towards each other so that they can have a happy life. Expressing confidence, he said that the construction of the temple would be completed in a less time. He appealed to the people to come forward and be a part and parcel in the novel programme.

Jeeyar Swamy said that the novel idea of Ram Mohan Reddy would be fulfilled with the grace of the almighty god.

He blessed Ram Mohan Reddy couple and said that the blessing of the Lord Venkateshwara Swamy would be upon him. Ram Mohan Reddy said that he has proposed to construct the temple in his own 55 cents of land at Thippai Palli village and urged the donors to come forward for the early completion of temple.

Later the Jeeyar Swamy along with Panyam MLA Katasani Rambhupal Reddy, Ram Mohan Reddy and others participated in the Bhumi Puja.