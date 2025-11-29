Sreevidya attempts Guinness Record in reciting periodic table

Amaravati: TheDirectorate of Admissions under the aegis of SRM-AP hosted a Guinness World Record attempt by 12-year-old prodigy Sreevidya Vemu, a student of Next Gen International School, Guntur. Sreevidya Vemu recited entire Periodic Table verbatim in 0.35.96 seconds.

The world record attempt was formally judged by Prof CV Tomy, Dean-SEAS and Prof CP Rao, Senior Professor, Department of Chemistry in the presence of Sudhir Krishnan, Principal, Next Gen International School, Vemu’s parents and grandparents.

Speaking about her journey, Sreevidya shared that her fascination with Chemistry began when she discovered a book on periodic table at a school book fair. This small moment of curiosity eventually led her to attempt this remarkable feat.

Principal Sudhir Krishnan expressed his admiration, saying, “Sreevidya, apart from being an academically brilliant student, is an empathetic and grounded individual. Her dedication and sincerity make her truly exceptional.”

Dean-SEAS Prof CV Tomy and Prof CP Rao commended Sreevidya on her aptitude for learning and her confidence in attempting to undertake the recitation. They engaged with Sreevidya and learnt of her interest in the subject, while also commending the parents for their support.