Sri City-based Havells Lloyd conducts blood donation camp

Sri City: Havells Lloyd celebrated the birth anniversary of its founder Chairman, Qimat Rai Gupta, with a large-scale Blood Donation Camp at its Sri City Manufacturing Plant. Organised in collaboration with the Indian Red Cross Society Blood Centre, Nellore, the initiative reflected Havells Lloyd’s enduring commitment to care, compassion, and community welfare.

Speaking at the camp, Plant Head Rajiv Yadav said that each unit of blood donated carries the promise of renewed life. The camp achieved a remarkable milestone, and over 218 individuals volunteered, including employees, contingent staff, and vendor partners. The drive was marked by enthusiastic participation from first-time donors and women volunteers, with over 50 new donors and 100 female participants stepping forward. Lawrence Arokiyaraj, HR & Admin Head and others were present.