Sri City eyes closer business ties with Japan

Sri City: Sri City has initiated a proactive marketing initiative with its marketing team currently touring Japan. In addition to participating in Automotive World Expo, the team held meetings with the Ambassador of India to Japan and senior officials from Japanese government and industry.

Accompanied by R Veera Reddy, Advisor to Government of Andhra Pradesh on Industries, Infrastructure & Investment; Masanori Nakano, Former Ambassador of Japan to Jamaica and Advisor to Sri City; R Shivashankar, Senior Vice-President (Marketing); and Gopi Krishna, Dy. General Manager (Marketing) met Sibi George, Ambassador of India to Japan.

During the conversation, they provided an update on the state's industrial growth, emphasising Sri City's achievement in attracting over 210 firms from 28 nations, including 30 from Japan, making it India's second-largest Japanese Industrial Township (JIT). The Ambassador commended Sri City's swift progress and its position as a premier investment destination, acknowledging the proactive industrial policies of the State government.