Sri City hosts CSR conclave to address nature conservation

Sri City hosts CSR conclave to address nature conservation
District Collector Dr S Venkateswar presenting CSR awards at an event in Sri City on Saturday. Sri City Chairman C Sriniraju, MD Ravindra Sannareddy, Conservator of Forests C Selvam and others are also seen.

As one of the five key venues of the Flamingo Festival that started on Saturday, Sri City has taken centre stage by organising a series of thought-provoking symposiums and impactful events focused on biodiversity, sustainability and ecotourism.

Sri City : As one of the five key venues of the Flamingo Festival that started on Saturday, Sri City has taken centre stage by organising a series of thought-provoking symposiums and impactful events focused on biodiversity, sustainability and ecotourism. At the exhibition grounds in Sullurupeta, a special stall showcasing Sri City’s strides in industrial development across diverse manufacturing sectors was inaugurated by Minister for Tourism, Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

A Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) conclave, held in Sri City as part of the festival, underscored the importance of environmental stewardship and community engagement through corporate efforts. The session highlighted collaborative approaches to sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, district Collector Dr Venkateswar, highlighted Sri City’s involvement in the Flamingo Festival as a testament to its commitment to sustainability and environmental conservation. He pointed out the rich biodiversity of Pulicat Lake and Nelapattu, emphasising the need for cooperation between industries and local communities to protect biodiversity and foster a balanced relationship with nature.

Conservator of Forests C Selvam emphasised the need for CSR initiatives to balance business goals with environmental conservation. Dr Kishor Rithe, Director of BNHS, giving a virtual presentation encouraged corporate partnerships to protect Pulicat Lake and migratory bird habitats, urging companies to join BNHS in strengthening conservation efforts.

