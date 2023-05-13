Sri City Managing Director Ravindra Sannareddy calls on Chief Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy

Sri City : Founder Managing Director of Sri City, Ravindra Sannareddy, paid a courtesy visit to Chief Secretary Dr K S Jawahar Reddy and Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy at their respective offices on Friday and thanked them for the guidance and cooperation being extended by the government for the growth and strengthening the law & order in Business City and the surrounding region.

He invited them to visit Sri City at their convenience.

Ravindra Sannareddy gave an overview on the rapid expansion of Sri City and how it contributes to the economic development of the surrounding region.

He hailed the government’s determination to make the state the most attractive for investment, saying, “Andhra Pradesh, under the dynamic leadership of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has made an impact on investors by facilitating ease of doing business. With its investor-friendly measures and aggressive policies, the state stands at the top of investors’ minds throughout the world.”

He thanked the Chief Secretary and the DGP and stated, “Any industrial activity will thrive only when there is a stable policy and safe & secure environment. This is particularly so when it comes to Foreign Direct Investment. In this regard, we express our heartfelt gratitude to the government for enhancing the safety and security of the region, which is home to a large number of expats, women employees and students, and where the population is rapidly increasing due to growing industrial and construction activity.”

Both the Chief Secretary and the DGP recalled their previous visits to Sri City in different capacities and complimented the industrial hub’s rapid expansion and proactive sustainability measures. They praised the efforts for creating ample employment for people, especially women, as well as the hard work in transforming the backward region into a model industrial park. They pledged their full support for the development of the region.

He also met the senior officials including Rawat, Principal Secretary, Finance, PS Pradyumna, Secretary, Transport, Roads and Buildings, Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary, Energy, KVN Chakradhar Babu, Transco, Joint MD, B Sridhar, Member Secretary, Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), and Praveen Kumar, MD, APIIC & Director of Industries, and briefed them on the recent developments in Sri City. He brought to their notice a few of the issues and requested for their cooperation.