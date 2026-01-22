  1. Home
Sri City organises talk on ‘Spirituality at work’

  • Created On:  22 Jan 2026 12:01 PM IST
Sri City organises talk on 'Spirituality at work'
sri city: Srivani, Sri City’s Spiritual & Literary Forum, in collaboration with Wisdom Foundation, Hyderabad hosted an inspiring talk by renowned philosopher Vinay on Wednesday in Sri City. The session, titled ‘Spirituality at Work’, was part of the Gita Mahotsava programme series, and brought together professionals, academics, and community members to explore the intersection of ancient wisdom and modern corporate life.

In his thought provoking lecture on the relevance of Sanatana Dharma in today’s professional world, Vinay explained how spirituality transforms work by fostering duty without attachment and equanimity in success or failure. He urged participants to renounce distractions, cultivate awareness, and embrace purposeful action, concluding that true workplace spirituality is wisdom guiding action. Managing Director of the Be’Rollex unit Y Srinivas Reddy and others were present.

