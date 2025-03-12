Sri City strengthens sustainable resource mgmt

Sri City: Sri City has reinforced its commitment to sustainability by engaging with industrial units to implement responsible resource management strategies. Emphasising the principles of the Circular Economy - Reduce, Reuse, and Recycle - the initiative aims to minimise environmental impact while promoting sustainable industrial growth.

A key measure in this effort is the mandatory incorporation of 90 per cent M-Sand in all housing, commercial, civic and industrial projects, with river sand usage restricted to just 10 per cent for plastering. To further curb dependence on external soil procurement, Sri City is promoting cut-and-fill operations within designated plots. Additionally, soil redistribution will be managed to mitigate water-logging and support sustainable land development.

Sri City Managing Director Dr Ravindra Sannareddy reaffirmed the organisation’s dedication to sustainability, stating that Sri City remains steadfast in advancing its Green City vision through responsible resource management and eco-friendly initiatives. By integrating Circular Economy principles, the industrial hub continues to implement measures that drive long-term environmental and economic benefits.

Beyond resource conservation, Sri City’s broader sustainability strategy includes renewable energy expansion, large-scale rainwater harvesting, water recycling and groundwater conservation. Zero-waste policies and industrial symbiosis are actively encouraged, while a green belt covering over 40 per cent of the area is being maintained to enhance ecological balance. The city is also advancing low-carbon infrastructure and green building standards to reinforce its commitment to environmental stewardship.

To accelerate clean energy adoption, Sri City is facilitating the availability of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) through AG&P’s pipeline network. As an eco-friendly and cost-effective alternative, CNG enhances product quality, reduces operational costs and eliminates hazardous waste like coal ash. Industrial units are urged to transition to CNG at the earliest to maximise these benefits.

As India’s premier sustainable industrial hub, Sri City remains dedicated to balancing industrial growth with environmental responsibility, ensuring a cleaner, greener, and more sustainable future.