Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam celebrated with great fervor at Antarvedi

Antarvedi: Thousands of devotees witnessed Kalyana Mahotsavam of Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy at Antarvedi in Sakhinetipalli Mandal of East Godavari district on Saturday. The rituals associated with the celestial wedding were performed by priests from 12.35 am on Saturday at Antarvedi. The temple authorities made large scale arrangements for the devotees.

Devotees gathered in good numbers to witness the celestial wedding which was organized with much pomp and religious fervor. Lord Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy decorated with silk clothes and the Kalyanam was performed at exactly 12.35 am on Saturday, Vruchika Laganam, amid Veda mantras and Mela Talam, the traditional music. Endowment Department Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Raju, Temple Executive Officer Y. Bhadraji, Amalapuram DSP Y. Madhav Reddy and others supervised the arrangements.

The temple authorities have set up a temporary bus shelter at Antarvedi. BC Welfare Minister Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, District Collector Chevuri Hari Kiran, District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu, Rajol MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad, Joint Collector Summit Kumar, RDO NSVB Vasanta Rayudu participated in the event and offered prayers.

Devotees from across the state participated on the occasion with great enthusiasm. The temple authorities have made elaborate arrangements to Rathotsavam at Antarvedi on Saturday. And it will begin at 2.35 pm. As many as 1,560 police have been deployed for the smooth conduct of the Rathotsavam.