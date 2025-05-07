Sri Padmavathi Parinayotsavam begins at stunning Dasavatara Mandapam

Tirumala: The three-day annual Sri Padmavathi Parinayotsavam began on a grand religious note on Tuesday evening at the Narayanagiri Gardens in Tirumala, in the beautifully decorated Dasavatara-Astalakshmi Mandapam.

Rich, fragrant traditional flowers and vibrant cut flowers adorned the venue to celebrate the celestial wedding ceremony, which will continue until May 8.

Approximately one ton of fruits, two tons of traditional flowers, and 30,000 cut flowers were used to decorate the mandapam, with the efforts of 150 garden staff and 50 electrical personnel, under the supervision of Garden Deputy Director Sri Srinivasulu. On the auspicious Vaisakha Suddha Navami, Sri Malayappa Swamy arrived on the Gaja Vahanam, while Sri Devi and Bhudevi were carried on separate palanquins to the mandapam.

Traditional wedding rituals such as Edurkolu, Mala Parivarthanam, and Poo Bantata were performed, delighting the assembled devotees.

Later, Vedic chanting and traditional instrumental music accompanied the ceremony, featuring various ragas including Malahari, Neelambari, Kadana Kutuhala, Varahi, Desika, and more, set to rhythmic talas such as Roopaka, Adi, and Eka, enriching the divine wedding experience.